It was a record year for global exports of new Swiss watches in 2022. Exports from the country increased 11.4% for the year to CHF 24.8 billion in Swiss francs (about $27 billion), according to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Watch Exports Soared To A Record $27 Billion In 2022, With The U.S. Reigning As The Top Market - January 26, 2023
- Bellevue expects significantly lower net profit of CHF 25 mn – Dividend of CHF 2.00 per share proposed - January 26, 2023
- Swiss Watch Exports Soar To A Record $27-Billion In 2022, With The U.S. Reigning As The Top Market - January 25, 2023