Revenue stable, EBITDA and net income increaseConsiderable investment in the infrastructure of the futureResidential Customers: 80% of broadband customers use …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF trades just below multi-week high, around 0.8765 area ahead of the NFP report - August 4, 2023
- Swisscom boosts operating income – high levels of customer loyalty - August 4, 2023
- Mobimo Holding AG: Half-Year Results 2023 - August 4, 2023