Swissquote Group, Switzerland’s provider of online trading services, more than doubled its net profit in 2021 thanks to the largely positive market environment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swissquote’s revenue skyrockets as CHF 9.6 billion flooded in 2021 - January 20, 2022
- What to know about alcohol and congestive heart failure - January 20, 2022
- USD/CHF recovers a major part of its early lost ground, down a little around mid-0.9100s - January 20, 2022