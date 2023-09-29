The Swiss Federal Council has approved a package of 100 million Swiss francs (almost $110 million) to demine civilian and agricultural areas in Ukraine and help rebuild the country. — Ukrinform.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss National Bank Unexpectedly Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged; USD/ CHF Dives by Over 0.7% - September 29, 2023
- Switzerland allocates CHF 100M for humanitarian demining in Ukraine - September 29, 2023
- Swiss approve CHF 100 million package to demine Ukraine - September 29, 2023