ARMENPRESS.The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation SDC has approved CHF 960’000 in aid for Armenia to improve border communities’ resilience towards crisis situations. Partnering with the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Switzerland approves CHF 960’000 in aid for resilience and economic recovery of border communities in Armenia - November 25, 2022
- Credit Suisse to issue over 889M new shares in capital hike - November 25, 2022
- NeNe Leakes’ Son Learning To Walk Again 2 Months After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke - November 25, 2022