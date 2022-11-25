The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation SDC has approved CHF 960,000 in aid for Armenia to improve border communities’ resilience towards crisis situations. This is stated in the message of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Switzerland approves CHF 960’000 in aid for resilience and economic recovery of border communities in Armenia - November 25, 2022
- Credit Suisse to issue over 889M new shares in capital hike - November 25, 2022
- NeNe Leakes’ Son Learning To Walk Again 2 Months After Suffering Heart Attack & Stroke - November 25, 2022