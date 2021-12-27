T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer, dies at 80

T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died Thursday at his Southern California home.
