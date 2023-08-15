H Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 5.16. Revenue of CHF 541.5M (-7.3% Y/Y). Adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortization decreased by 15.0 % to CHF 101.2 million, mainly related to the lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Tecan Group AG Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 5.16, revenue of CHF 541.5M; reaffirms FY23 outlook - August 15, 2023
- USD/CHF skids to near 0.8750 amid sideways USD Index ahead of US Retail Sales - August 15, 2023
- Ina Invest 2023 half year results: higher rental income and growth in value of the real estate portfolio - August 15, 2023