Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 110 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.JPMorgan Chase & Co …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)