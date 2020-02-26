The EVP, CHF LGL of Jack In The Box is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, CHF LGL of Jack In The Box (JACK), Phillip Rudolph, exercised options to sell 21,702 JACK shares at $74.35 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.89M.
