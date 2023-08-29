NEW affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes will soon be on the way as the Province says it is inviting non-profits, First Nations, municipalities and other organizations to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Thousands of new affordable homes coming for renters, says Province - August 28, 2023
- USD/CHF retreats below 0.8850 ahead of key US data - August 28, 2023
- Wall Street jubilant as Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise - August 28, 2023