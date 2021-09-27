Spectators are allowed at the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships at Štark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. Tickets for the main AIBA event went on sale via official tickets partner eFinity on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Tickets for the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade are on sale - September 27, 2021
- EUR/CHF still seen higher at 1.11 on a 12-month horizon – Danske Bank - September 27, 2021
- EUR/CHF to head back to the 1.09 mark on high eurozone CPI – ING - September 27, 2021