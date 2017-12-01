Trade Idea : USD/CHF – Hold short entered at 0.9860

Dollar ran into renewed selling interest at 0.9882 and has retreated, suggesting top is possibly formed there and consolidation with downside bias is seen for weakness to 0.9800, however, break of this week’s low at 0.9778 is needed to confirm recent …
