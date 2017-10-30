As the greenback has retreated after rising to 1.0038, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to 0.9960-65 is likely, below would bring correction to previous resistance at 0.9940, however, reckon 0.9920-25 (38.2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/CHF – Buy at 0.9920 - October 30, 2017
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis - October 29, 2017
- EUR/CHF Back Within Former Uptrend Channel - October 27, 2017