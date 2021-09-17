TVS Motor Company, the flagship of the $8.5-billion TVS Group, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Switzerland-headquartered e-bike maker EGO Movement for a consideration of 16.6 million Swiss …
TVS Motor acquires Swiss e-bike company EGO Movement - September 16, 2021
