Lend.ch is a platform that functions as a direct channel for loans between borrowers and investors to avoid going through banks and other intermediaries. Borrowers have applied for loans amounting to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- TX Group leads CHF 5.5 bln series B round investment in lending platform Lend.ch - October 16, 2020
- AUD/CHF To Find Strength In The Long Term, In Spite Of Near-Term Risks In 2020 - October 16, 2020
- EUR/CHF quickly recovers from HFT buying zone - October 15, 2020