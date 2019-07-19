UBP announces a net profit of CHF 117.2 million for the first half of 2019 and a 6% increase in assets under management

UBP’s net profit in the six months to the end of June 2019 was CHF 117.2 million, up 1.7% from CHF 115.3 million a year earlier. Assets under management grew by CHF 7.6 billion to CHF 134.4 …
