Actively managed fund that invests in corporate bonds issued by companies that produce a significant share of their revenues from products and services aligned with the UN SDGs and green bonds whose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- UBS Global SDG Corporates Sust USD (CHF hedged) P-acc - August 30, 2023
- Wall Street makes modest gains, Dow Jones adds 37 points - August 30, 2023
- USD/CHF consolidates below the 20-day SMA as the US economic outlook worsens - August 30, 2023