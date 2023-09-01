Actively managed fund that invests in corporate bonds issued by companies that produce a significant share of their revenues from products and services aligned with the UN SDGs and green bonds whose …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- UBS Global SDG Corporates Sust USD (CHF hedged) Q-acc - September 1, 2023
- USD/CHF resumes uptrend amid mixed US data, steady Swiss CPI figures - September 1, 2023
- Swiss government throws Red Cross a lifeline - September 1, 2023