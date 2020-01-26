UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. A number of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- UBS Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 51 Price Target - January 26, 2020
- Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts - January 26, 2020
- Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group - January 26, 2020