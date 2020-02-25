UBS Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 88.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
