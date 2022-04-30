UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given New CHF 22 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.They currently have an …
