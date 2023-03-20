The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023. UBS will acquire Credit Suisse for CHF 3 billion (approximately $3.25 billion). But what about employees of Credit Suisse, and how much is UBS going …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- UBS plans to own Credit Suisse by 2023 end, a look at financial numbers, layoff plans, employees - March 20, 2023
- UBS plans to own Credit Suisse by 2023 end, a look at financial numbers, layoffs, employees - March 20, 2023
- UBS ends Credit Suisse Crisis with $3.25 billion buyout, CS stock purchased for 0.76 CHF - March 20, 2023