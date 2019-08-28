But not in the way you would expect. The firm sees GBP/CHF at 1.23 in three-months’ time, 1.25 in six-months’ time and 1.27 in twelve-months’ time. Their previous forecast has the pair pinned at 1.29 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
UBS Wealth slashes GBP/CHF forecasts but sees the pair ending the year higher than current levels
But not in the way you would expect. The firm sees GBP/CHF at 1.23 in three-months’ time, 1.25 in six-months’ time and 1.27 in twelve-months’ time. Their previous forecast has the pair pinned at 1.29 …