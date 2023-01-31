UBP’s net profit was CHF 210.4 million in 2022, up 4.5% from CHF 201.2 million a year earlier Revenues rose by 7.0% to CHF 1.213 billion Assets under …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Union Bancaire Privée reports net profit of CHF 210.4 million, up 4.5% - January 31, 2023
- EUR/CHF to remain well supported amid widening ECB/SNB policy divergence – CIBC - January 31, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats towards resistance-turned-support above 0.9200 - January 30, 2023