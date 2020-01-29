Poland’s biggest non-state lender Santander Bank Polska posted a 36% slump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the bank set aside millions of zloty for court cases concerning foreign currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- UPDATE1-Santander Polish unit profit slumps 36% on CHF mortgage provisions - January 29, 2020
- BRIEF-Rieter Holding FY Sales Down 29% To CHF 760 Million - January 29, 2020
- BRIEF-Helvetia Places CHF 400 Million Hybrid-Bond Dual-Tranche - January 29, 2020