Rush towards risk-safety drags the USD/CHF pair again down from 100-day EMA. Swiss CPI, US employment numbers and trade/political headlines will be in focus. Despite witnessing market’s run towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF: 21-day EMA keep restricting downside ahead of Swiss CPI, US jobs report
Rush towards risk-safety drags the USD/CHF pair again down from 100-day EMA. Swiss CPI, US employment numbers and trade/political headlines will be in focus. Despite witnessing market’s run towards …