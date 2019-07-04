The EUR/USD pair closed Wednesday marginally lower, despite soft US data, as concerns about a global economic downturn kept high-yielding currencies under pressure. Wall Street closed at record highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: 21-DMA caps upside ahead of Swiss CPI data - July 3, 2019
- BRIEF-Valiant Holding Issues Covered Bonds Totaling CHF 400 Million - July 3, 2019
- USD/CHF trades with modest losses, around mid-0.9800s - July 3, 2019