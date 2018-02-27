USD/CHF 4H Chart: Set For Breakout

The US Dollar has been bound in several long and short-term patterns which have guided the price lower since October 2017. The currency pair is likely to continue falling within the following trading sessions in line with the medium-term pattern.
