EUR/USD has kicked off the by falling below 1.1200. China has further devalued its yuan amid tensions with the US. Italy’s Salvini is calling for elections. GBP/USD is trading around 1.2050, up. MPs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF 4H Chart: Short-term gain expected - August 12, 2019
- FX: Italian political risk hints at weaker EUR/CHF - August 12, 2019
- Cevian Capital Says ABB Shares Could Be Worth Over 35 CHF - August 12, 2019