The structure of the USDCHF currency shows the final part of a large double zigzag consisting of cycle sub-waves w-x-y. This pattern looks fully completed. It is possible that the price reduction in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF prints five-day downtrend near 0.9500 ahead of US inflation - September 13, 2022
- USD/CHF: A bullish primary zigzag may start a new trend - September 13, 2022
- FEMSA publishes the provisional interim result of the public tender offer for Valora – participation rate of 84.41% - September 12, 2022