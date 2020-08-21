USD/CHF heads for first weekly gains after falling during ten in a row. The USD/CHF lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday and on Friday is up by more than fifty on the back of a stronger US dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF about to post best weekly results since May - August 21, 2020
- Mobilezone lifts revenues in H1 but EBIT falls, confirms FY outlook - August 21, 2020
- U-blox sees revenues hit by pandemic, withdraws outlook for 2020 - August 21, 2020