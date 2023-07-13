GBP/USD is jumping toward 1.3000, regaining the upside traction in early European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Achievement of the 0.8600/0.8570 potential support could result in a rebound – SocGen - July 13, 2023
- Shaping the Future of Fintech and Insurtech: Insights From Switzerland’s Top Startup Competition Winners - July 13, 2023
- Medtech helps lift ‘cautiously optimistic’ Maxon to record-high revenue - July 12, 2023