The USD/CHF pair is marching swiftly towards the critical barricade of 0.9600 as the US dollar index (DXY) has strengthened on souring market mood. The pair witnessed a firmer reversal on Tuesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF advances towards 0.9600 as risk-averse strengthens DXY, US NFP in focus - August 2, 2022
- Japanese Yen Rally Continues Against US Dollar and Swiss Franc. Will CHF/JPY Break Range? - August 2, 2022
- Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT Raised to CHF 100 - August 2, 2022