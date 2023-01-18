USD/CHF is expected to extend its gains above 0.9180 considering the strength in the USD Index. The lower-than-projected US PPI report weighed heavily on S&P500 and US Treasury yields. Fed Harker sees …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF aims to extend upside above 0.9180 as Fed sees 2% inflation in 2025 - January 18, 2023
- NeNe Leakes’ Son Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss 3 Months After Being Hospitalized - January 18, 2023
- USD/CHF tumbles to lowest since November 2021 on lower yields and weaker Dollar - January 18, 2023