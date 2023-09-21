The Swiss Franc (CHF) lost ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) surprisingly decided to hold rates unchanged, surprising the markets, which priced in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF aims up as SNB holds rates unchanged as bull’s eye 0.9100 - September 21, 2023
- Congestive Heart Failure Directory - September 21, 2023
- Children’s Health Fund Welcomes Healthcare Executive Jesse Hunter as Board Member - September 21, 2023