Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the USD/CHF weekly and daily charts. AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF analysis: Double bottom forming at 0.9084 monthly support? [Video] - March 15, 2023
- USD/CHF retreats towards 0.9100 amid dicey markets, focus on yields, US Retail Sales - March 14, 2023
- Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market 2023 : Geographic Expansions, Technological Innovations In The Market - March 14, 2023