USD/CHF is marching towards 0.9430 as investors’ risk appetite has trimmed dramatically. The street is expecting that US recession fears cannot be ignored as the Fed has decided to announce more rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF approaches 0.9430 as risk-off profile solidifies ahead of US ISM PMI - February 28, 2023
- NZD/CHF offers a bullish morning Doji star formation [Video] - February 28, 2023
- USD/CHF: Sideways correction completion may indicate a further fall - February 28, 2023