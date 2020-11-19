USD/CHF attempting push below 0.9100 as USD declines

Having traded as high as 0.9140, USD/CHF has reversed back beneath its 21DMA at 0.9110 in recent trade. Renewed US fiscal stimulus hopes that hurt USD contributed to the reversal, with the pair now …
