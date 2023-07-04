The US dollar slipped after soft ISM manufacturing data in June. Following a pop above the psychological level of 0.9000, a brief pullback was contained at 0.8940, a key demand zone near a series of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF attempts to bounce - July 4, 2023
- USD/CHF retreats from 0.8970 ahead of US Employment and FOMC minutes - July 4, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Grinds lower past 0.8970 resistance confluence - July 3, 2023