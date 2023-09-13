USD/CHF trades sideways around 0.8920 during the early trading hours of the European session on Wednesday, attempting to extend gains on the second day. The pair is experiencing upward support due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF attempts to extend gains above 0.8900, focus on US CPI - September 13, 2023
- SWISSto12 Secures CHF 25 Million (€26.15 million) Working Capital Financing Facility from UBS for HummingSat Satellite Business - September 13, 2023
- Evolva and Nice & Green agree on improvements to financing agreement - September 13, 2023