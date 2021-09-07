USD/CHF attempts to move above 0.9150 amid higher US Treasury yields, Swiss data eyed

USD/CHF keeps the momentum and stays above 0.9150 in the Asian session. US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields a notch higher at 1.32%, its highest level in one week. The Swiss Franc gains on its …
