USD/CHF produced a bearish engulfing candle on Tuesday. Since then the intraday sellers have been looking for short opportunities. Wednesday’s candle came out as a bullish insid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Bearish engulfing candle driving the price towards the South - April 10, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Depressed below monthly rising trendline, 50-day SMA - April 10, 2020
- USD/CHF sits near 1-week lows, below 0.9700 mark - April 9, 2020