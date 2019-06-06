The USD/CHF has made a V shaped reversal, but now it is very close to the POC zone and we might see fresh sellers coming.–> 0.9945-60 is the POC zone. There is a lot of resistance in the area …
USD/CHF Bearish Pattern at POC Zone Will Cause Fresh Selling
