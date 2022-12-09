USD/CHF holds lower ground in the weekly low, down for the fourth consecutive day. Mixed sentiment, downbeat US Treasury yields weigh on US Dollar. Early signals for next week’s US inflation, monetary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF bears approach 0.9325 support with eyes on central banks, inflation - December 9, 2022
- USD/CHF declines towards 0.9350 as focus shifts to Fed/SNB interest rate decision - December 8, 2022
- Credit Suisse completes $2.4B capital raise as part of lender’s revamp - December 8, 2022