USD/CHF holds lower grounds at the intraday bottom surrounding 0.8950 as bears defend the first daily loss in three heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF bears attack mid-0.8900s as US Dollar retreats ahead of inflation clues - June 26, 2023
- Additional provisions for CHF loan portfolio at mBank of EUR342m - June 25, 2023
- Additional provisions for CHF loan portfolio at mBank of €342m – Commerzbank still aiming for a net profit in 2023 well above that of 2022 - June 23, 2023