The USD/CHF pair inched back closer to multi-year lows, with bears still awaiting a sustained break below the 0.8800 round-figure mark. The pair met with some fresh supply on the first trading day of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF bears flirt with multi-year lows, looking to extend the slide below 0.8800 - January 4, 2021
- Obituary: MaryLouise (Matthes) Wilson - January 4, 2021
- Central African CFA franc to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2021 - January 3, 2021