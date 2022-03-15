USD/CHF breaks above 0.9400 to reach fresh 11-month highs

The US dollar extends its rally to 11-month highs at 0.9425. A moderate risk appetite and Fed’s tightening expectations are underpinning the USD. Above 0.9375 the pair aims to 0.9473 – Credit Suisse.
