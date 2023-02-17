Still, traders may remain patient until the price successfully overcomes the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 0.9300 round-level before they target the next barrier at 0.9360. Breaching …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF bulls gain impetus; 0.9300 in focus [Video] - February 17, 2023
- SIKA EXCEEDED CHF 10 BILLION SALES MARK – RECORD EBIT ACHIEVED - February 16, 2023
- USD/CHF extends four-day uptrend towards 0.9300 amid broad US Dollar strength - February 16, 2023