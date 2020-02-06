USDCHF started the month on the right foot, with the price refusing to revisit the 15-month low of 0.9612 and instead rebounding back to the 0.9700 region this week. While bullish pressure seems to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF bulls need to break 0.9770 to take over [Video] - February 6, 2020
- BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank FY Net Profit Up At CHF 25 Million - February 6, 2020
- BRIEF-Molecular Partners FY Net Loss Narrows To CHF 36.8 Million - February 6, 2020